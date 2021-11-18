Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,454,833,000 after buying an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

