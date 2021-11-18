Activest Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 15.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $400.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

