Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 194 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.72. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

