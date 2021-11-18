Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $322.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.05 and a 1-year high of $323.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.90.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.