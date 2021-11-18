BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $14.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,979. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $791.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

