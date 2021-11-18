Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

AAOI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,586. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 101.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

