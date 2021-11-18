Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CRRFY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 91,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

