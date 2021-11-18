CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 149,249 shares.The stock last traded at $86.10 and had previously closed at $86.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CGI by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CGI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

