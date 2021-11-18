CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 149,249 shares.The stock last traded at $86.10 and had previously closed at $86.12.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in CGI by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in CGI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
