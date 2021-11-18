Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

ALX traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $268.36. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.18. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $253.00 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.35%.

About Alexander's

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

