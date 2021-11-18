Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Expands By 59.8%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 14th total of 844,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,154. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
