Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Expands By 59.8%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 14th total of 844,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,154. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

