Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $428.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $428.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.96.

NYSE HD opened at $394.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $399.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 59.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

