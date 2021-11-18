Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $10.03 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $355.49 and a 1 year high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.