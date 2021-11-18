Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,262. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $211.40 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.