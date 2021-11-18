Plair (PLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $1.01 million and $4,895.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Plair has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Plair Coin Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

