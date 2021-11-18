Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FEEXF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $$4.11 during trading hours on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

