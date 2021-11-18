Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

TGT stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.69. 87,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,995. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $164.55 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

