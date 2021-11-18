Cypress Capital Group Sells 351 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.22. 262,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,891,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $342.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.