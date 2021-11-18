Cypress Capital Group Sells 929 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $255.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

