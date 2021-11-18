Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $32.35. 2,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

