Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $95.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

