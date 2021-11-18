Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $$11.54 during trading hours on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

