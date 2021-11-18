Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Empire Petroleum stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Empire Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.