McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lifted by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.78. 21,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,480. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.83. The stock has a market cap of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.