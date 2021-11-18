Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 13,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

