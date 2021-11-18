iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $235.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $175.07 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

