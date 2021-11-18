Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,276,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE opened at $87.78 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

