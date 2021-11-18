Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.20

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
LCRTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.
About Leucrotta Exploration
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.