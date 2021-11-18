Stifel Nicolaus Raises Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.20

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LCRTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.76. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.