Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $210.01. 10,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,637. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

