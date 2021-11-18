Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.
Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $210.01. 10,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,637. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34.
About Diageo
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.