Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

