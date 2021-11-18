SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Cap Hits $21,083.30

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $21,083.30 and $61.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070533 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001104 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

