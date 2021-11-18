Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Financial Contrast

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 3,902.28 $1.62 million N/A N/A Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 28.24 $47.39 million $0.58 145.12

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $75.71, suggesting a potential downside of 10.05%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,492.22% N/A -87.01% Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60%

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

