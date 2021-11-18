Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. iTeos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 274.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

ITOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of ITOS traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $36.45. 18,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,159. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

