1,264 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.22. 18,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.63 and a 200 day moving average of $292.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $323.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.