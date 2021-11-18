TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

THS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

THS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 11,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,087. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

