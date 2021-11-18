Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $430.87. 43,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

