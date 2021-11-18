Golden Green Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

Shares of MA opened at $359.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

