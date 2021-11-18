Salem Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.7% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.30 on Thursday, reaching $201.97. The stock had a trading volume of 351,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.