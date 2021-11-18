Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118.2% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,840.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,646.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

