Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 151.7% in October

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 151.7% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

