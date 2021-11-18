Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 147.9% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,838,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSS traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

