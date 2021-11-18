Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,105 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $429.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.