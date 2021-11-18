Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,840.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,646.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.