FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 536 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.77.

CI stock opened at $216.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

