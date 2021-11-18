Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enertopia stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 132,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

