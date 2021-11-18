Maxcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,629.22 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $607,629.22 and $163.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,004.02 or 0.98080718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00305191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00508416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.10 or 0.00184280 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00009721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.