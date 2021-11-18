Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $537,955,199. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,993.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,850.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,684.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

