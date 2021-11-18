Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,843. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

