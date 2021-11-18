Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Coty stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 651,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,412. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

