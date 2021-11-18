First Hawaiian Bank Sells 29 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $389.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

