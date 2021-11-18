DePay Hits Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, DePay has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $3.38 million and $53,101.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00068227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,112.56 or 0.99638912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.06940888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

